This is how Mohsin Khan pleases his fans

MUMBAI: Mohsin Khan aka Kartik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is much in demand by his fans. The audience loves him so much that his fan pages on social media keep updating the audience about his work.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is one of the favourite shows of the audience, and they truly love Kartik and Naira as a pair. The show recently had a huge celebration as they completed 3000 episodes.

It won’t be wrong to call him one of the heartthrobs of the silver screen owing to his good looks.

One of the fan clubs shared a picture where we can see how much he loves his fans. His fans sent him a chart for him to give an autograph to them on it, and with lots of love, Moshin took out the time from his busy schedule and signed the chart.

