This is how much the cast of Color’s Dharampati charges per day!

MUMBAI: Colors TV has come up with yet another interesting show Pyar Ke Saat Vachan - Dharampatni, starring Fahmaan Khan and Kritika Yadav, Gurpreet Bedi, and Akash Jagga. The Balaji Telefilms show revolves around the lives of two different personalities, who belong to different spheres of society but are bound by fate. The serial is sure to have many twists and turns.

The show is going through major twists and turns and as we saw in the previous episodes, a lot of major shifts are happening on the show.

The show has a great ensemble cast, and brings forward four fresh pairings, all of whom are very loved by the fans.

Acting is hard work, while it does bring you fame and glamour, it also requires a lot of dedication.

Actors also have to maintain their glamorous lifestyle, and to do that, they charge a lot of money. In this article, let's take a look at the per day salary of the cast of Dharampatni. Check out the list below:

Fahmaan Khan:

Fahmaan Khan plays the role of Ravi in the show and as reported, charges anywhere from 75 thousand to 85 thousand rupees per day.

Kritika Singh Yadav :

Kritika plays the role of Pratiksha and allegedly charges around 70 thousand to 80 thousand rupees per day.

Akash Jagga:

Akash plays the role of Pratiksha’s fiance Malhar and allegedly charges 60 thousand to 55 thousand rupees per day.

Gurpreet Bedi:

Gurpreet Bedi who played the role of Keerti on the show alleged charged 55 thousand rupees per day.

