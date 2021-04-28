This is how Muskan Bamne reacted when she came to know that she would be sharing screen space with seasoned actors in Anupamaa

MUMBAI: TV actress Muskan Bamne is presently seen in Star Plus' popular drama series Anupamaa. The show is produced by ace TV producer Rajan Shahi who is known for bringing many amazing shows for the viewers over the years.

Anupamaa proved to be an instant hit among the viewers and also managed to connect it with the audiences in every way.

Not just the show but each and every character too has been loved by the viewers. The writers have perfectly blended lots of qualities in every character which makes it even more special.

Muskan Bamne is one of the most loved characters of Anupamaa. She plays Anupamaa and Vanraj's daughter Sweety aka Paakhi.

We have seen how Paakhi is really going through a tough time ever since she has learnt about her parent's separation.

While Muskan has managed to create a place in everyone' heart, she has proved to herself as a stellar performer among the bunch of the talented actors of Anupamaa.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Muskan was asked if she was nervous when she came to know that she will be sharing screen space with such renowned theatre and TV actors.

Muskan said, ''I was not nervous at all. I was pretty excited as I got the opportunity to work with such great actors. Everything is going well. They are loving my work too. What else would any actor want!''

