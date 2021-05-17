This is how onscreen devar-bhabhi Dev and Dhara bond off-screen on the sets of Pandya Store

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Pandya Store hit the small screens just a few months back and it has become everyone's favourite in no time.

Pandya Store has been constantly witnessing some interesting twists and turns in the story leaving the viewers hooked on the show.

After Dev-Rishita and Shiva-Raavi's wedding, things have changed in the Pandya family.

While Raavi and Shiva's marriage was a big compromise but things are getting better between the duo with time.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: WHAT! Suman asks Dhara to leave Pandya house?

However, their nok-jhok continues which is one of the major highlights of Pandya Store.

We all know that Pandya Store's story is quite family-oriented and we have seen how Gautam, Dev, Shiva and Krish have set major brother goals.

Dhara who has always stuck by Gautam's side and kept the family united shares a motherly bond with all her brothers-in-law.

Apart from all the cute and adorable scenes of onscreen devar-bhabhi on Pandya Store, the viewers get to see an amazing bonding between the star cast off-screen as well.

And now, a video shared by Akshay Kharodia who plays Dev's character on Pandya Store shows how Dhara aka Shiny Doshi is drawing on Akshay's face with lipstick.

Akshay is patiently sitting as Shiny does her work.

Take a look:

This video proves that Dhara's onscreen equation is amazing with her devar but her off-screen bond is even more beautiful.

Apart from Shiny Doshi and Akshay Kharodia, Pandya Store also stars Kinshuk Mahajan, Alice Kaushik, Kanwar Dhillon, Mohit Parmar, Krunal Pandit, Pallavi Rao, Mohit Parmar and Simran Budharup in pivotal roles.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Pandya Store: Raavi goofs up