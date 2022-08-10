This is how Parineeti’s Tanvi Dogra, aka Neeti, starts her mornings! Check out the video here!

MUMBAI : A sacred bond of marriage tangles the lives of Parineet, Neeti, and Raj. Fate leads two best friends to marry the same man, ensuing in a complicated love triangle. Parineetii is one of the most loved TV shows among the audience due to its intriguing storyline and unique plot because the story consists of one man getting married to two women who are friends.

The fans love the chemistry of Aanchal Sahu aka Parineet, Tanvi Dogra aka Neetii, and Ankur Verma aka Rajeev.

Tanvi Dogra plays the role of Neeti on the show, and fans love her portrayal of the character. Fans are always curious to find out about what goes on in the lives of their favorite stars.

Tanvi is very active on social media and often takes to her handles to share behind-the-scenes of the shoot, as well as some sneak peeks of her personal and professional life.

Tanvi recently took to Instagram to share with her fans and followers a fun morning routine that helps her set the vibe and it’s dancing, Tanvi indulges in dancing in the morning to set the vibes, and this time she had a special friend, check out the fun video here:

Meanwhile, on the show, Rajiv realizes now that Pari is locked in a coffin according to something he heard, which was supposedly a tune played in Churches. Monty, Rajiv, and Neeti arrive at the location, and Rajiv and Monty look around for Pari in the graveyard.

Rajiv finally saves her and they all get reunited. Now Pari is home but is restless as she has to once again see Rajiv and Neeti who are both very happy together. However, Pari confesses that she still loves Rajiv and it is very tough for her to see him with someone else.

On the other hand, Neeti is with an unconscious Vishal and wants some answers about Pari.





