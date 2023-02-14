How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:44
How Priyanka Chahar Choudhary emerged as the real winner of Bigg Boss 16

MUMBAI: Actress Priyanka Chahar Choudhary is popularly known as 'Janta Ki Jaan'. The title was given to her by her fans because the actress won the hearts of the nation in the reality show Bigg Boss 16. Priyanka was a top contender for the winning trophy and was emerging as a winner in all the popular polls about the show. 

After the shocking results, Priyanka might have not taken the trophy home but she took the title of a deserving winner. The host and megastar Salman Khan praised her and said, "Standing up against 15-16 people at all given times. Ye ladki smile karti hui ghar se nikli hai, Mere nazar main winner ye hai. (Standing up against 15-16 people at all given times. This girl has come out of the house with a smile on her face. In my opinion, she is the winner) 

The viewers of the show were disappointed with the results and trend, "Priyanka Won For Life" on Twitter.  It was a jaw-dropping moment to hear the results. Salman Khan mentioned that everyone was expecting Priyanka to win and he was rooting for the actress as well, but he was impressed by how Priyanka took the results with a smile. 

The contestants of the house are celebrating the successful season and Priyanka is getting all the love from the fans as she left a mark on the show and became the favorite of the viewers. Fans have loved the journey of the actress in the show and Priyanka indeed will carry the title of 'Janta Ki Jaan' forever.
 

Bigg Boss 16 Bigg Boss Voot Colors Salman Khan Bigg Boss OTT Karan Johar Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia Ankit Gupta Priyanka Chahar Choudhary Sumbul Touqeer Khan Gautam Vig Chandini Sharma Tina Dutta Soundarya Sharma Shalin Bhanot TellyChakkar
TellychakkarTeam

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Tue, 02/14/2023 - 12:44

