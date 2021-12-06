HOW ROMANTIC! Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin to ring WEDDING BELLS soon? Read on to know more…

MUMBAI: Aly Goni and Jasmin Bhasin fell head over heels in love while they participated in Bigg Boss 14. The two were BFF’s and realised their feelings inside the house. They have continued their relationship outside the house and rumours have it that they are all set to get married.

A while ago, Aly Goni took to social media and shared a lovely post with girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. In it, the lovebirds can be seen posing in front of a beautifully designed corner of Jasmin’s new home. Along with the picture, that saw them dressed in simple, casual clothes, Goni captioned it, “I m so so sooo proud of you Congratulations on ur new house meri jaan I know how much u have worked hard for this ”

While Jasmin Bhasin replied to his comment, calling it “Our home,” Aly Goni’s sister Ilham Goni wrote, “Allah har buri nazar se bachaaye.” Many others – including their fans and colleagues also took to the comments and congratulated Jasmin on buying a home and showed love. Among all these comments, one user asked the Bigg Boss 14, “Aly sir kab shaadi karay ho.” Well, this was one lucky fan as Aly soon hinted at it in his Insta stories.

Goni recently tried out the Instagram filter ‘When Will I Get Married?’ and shared the videos of the same on social media. In his first attempt, while taking the prediction, Instagram came up with “never” as the answer. Seeing this answer, the Bigg Boss 14 finalist was left shocked and captioned the reel “Abey saale”. In his second attempt, which also had Jasmin Bhasin sitting beside him, Aly Goni asked the same question and this time he got an answer #Jasly fans will love.

The answer was “in a few days.” As the camera panned to his ladylove, the same prediction also flashed below. Is this enough for us to guess wedding bells will be ringing soon?

Only time will tell!

