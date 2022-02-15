HOW ROMANTIC: It’s been an emotional journey because we have lost out on precious time: Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin actor Nivaan Sen aka Sadanand on REUNITING with his wife who is in a LONG DISTANCE MARRIAGE!

MUMBAI: Nivaan Sen, who plays Sadanand in Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin (GHKPM), quit the TV show recently.

He is all set to reunite with his wife, Neelu, who is based in Thailand, on February 20 and that is when the couple will celebrate the day of love. The two have been apart for almost two-and-a-half years and celebrated all significant days virtually.

Nivaan tells us, “Neelu is a Thai citizen and works there. It seems that we have forever been in a long-distance relationship. We got married in November 2017 and would visit each other at least twice a year. However, she couldn’t travel to India for the past two years because of the pandemic. We have missed each other dearly and I can’t describe how excited I am about meeting her after so long.”

The couple is working on an elaborate plan to make the most of the time they have on hand. Neelu will be in India for a month. He says, “Though we will celebrate Valentine’s Day a little late, I couldn’t have hoped for a better way to celebrate it — it won’t be virtual this time. We plan to travel to Goa, Lucknow and Varanasi. It’s been an emotional journey because we have lost out on precious time. Jo waqt guzar jaata hai woh waapas nahi aata. However, I am not complaining... I will be with the love of my life.”

