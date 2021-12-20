How Romantic: Vicky Jain makes wife Ankita Lokhande’s FIRST BIRTHDAY POST MARRIAGE a ‘SPECIAL ONE’!

MUMBAI: Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain tied the knot and the two are on cloud nine!

Their wedding was a grand affair with 3-4 days long festivities that started from December 11 and ended on December 14 with a reception. Several celebrities from the television industry attended the festivities. Ankita’s Manikarnika co-actress Kangana Ranaut also became a part of her cocktail party.

Newlywed Ankita Lokhande rang in her 37th birthday today (December 19). She is celebrating her first birthday post marriage and it looks like hubby Vicky Jain and her friends are not leaving any chance to make it all the more special for her.

On the special occasion, Vicky took to his Instagram handle and shared a splendidly romantic picture with her to wish the actress. Making it even more special and lovely, he wrote, “Happy b'day Mrs Jain ”.

Replying to his sweet birthday post, Ankita wrote, “Thanku so much Mr.Jain ” in the comments. Meanwhile, fans and friends of the couple dropped hearts and complimented their ‘jodi’.

Ankita had a midnight birthday celebration with Vicky, her family and friends including Ashita Dhawan and others. The latter shared a series of pictures and videos from her little midnight birthday party too.

Celebrating her first birthday post marriage, Ankita cut a cake with ‘Mrs Jain’ imprinted on it. While the newly married couple couldn’t keep themselves from getting mushy, it looks like everything has been too hectic for the actress. Another video from the celebrations shows her sleeping on the couch while everyone parties around.

CREDIT: TOI