THIS is how Sargun Mehta celebrated hubby Ravi Dubey's birthday, deets inside

MUMBAI: Beautiful couple of Sargun Mehta and Ravi Dubey have always been people's favourite. The couple have set the goals high and for a long time now. The couple started off as friends and got hitched in 2013 when Ravi Dubey popped the million dollar question to Sargun and she of course, said yes.

The lovely pair has become a symbol of love for many and also lead a successful production house together, showing that when together, they can take on any journey and it will be an amazing one.

Ravi Dubey and Sargun Mehta’s production house, Dreamiyata Entertainment has given some amazing shows to the audience. Their shows always come up with some unique theme and the audience surely falls in love with it.

Dreamiyata is known for projects like Udaariyaan, Swaran Ghar, Muqammal, and Farradday.

It’s Ravi Dubey’s birthday today and his fans are showering a lot of love and wishes for him. How can Sargun Mehta be left behind? Of course it has to be something special and it honestly is one of the loveliest sights to watch Sargun celebrate her beau Ravi Dubey’s birthday.

Check out the way Sargun set the whole party mood on Ravi Dubey’s birthday:

We wish Ravi Dubey a very happy birthday!

