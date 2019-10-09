News

This is how Shah Rukh Khan celebrated Gauri Khan's birthday

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
09 Oct 2019 09:50 PM

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan's wife Gauri Khan celebrated her 49th birthday yesterday, i.e., on 8 September. The couple organised a very intimate and private bash for friends and family.

As per a report in Mumbai Mirror, SRK and Gauri ditched a big bash and instead celebrated the special day with their youngest son AbRam. Aryan Khan and Suhana Khan are abroad completing their studies and hence could not be here to celebrate their mom's birthday. However, Shah Rukh Khan's New Delhi besties Shalini and Sanjay Passi flew down to Mumbai to spend time with the Khans.

The report also states that Gauri met few friends like Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Rima Jain and Nitasha Nanda over dinner.

