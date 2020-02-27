This is how Shakti proposed to Raghav

MUMBAI: Star Plus dance reality show Dance Plus is a very successful series on television. The show sees contestants of all range and every kind of dance forms is seen.

Now the concept of the show is where these contestants are being trained by coaches Puneet, Dharmesh, Shakti, and in the latest season she was replaced by choreographer Karishma.

And one of the USP of the show is that it’s been hosted by Raghav who makes the show very entertaining.

We came across a video where Raghav is enacting the way he Shakti had proposed to him, as we all know that Raghav and Shakti have been teased on the show, and Raghav used to keep flirting with her, and the audience used to love their nok- jok.

The video will entertain you and will leave you in splits.

There is no doubt that Raghav is one the best hosts we have on television these days.

Check out the video below :