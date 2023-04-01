This is how Sheezan Khan's sister Falaq Naaz wished Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary, check it out 

Tunisha was last seen playing the role of Shehzaadi Mariam in Sab TV’s Alibaba: Dastaan-E-Kabul alongside Sheezan Khan who was playing the role of Ali Baba.
Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on 24th December 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan Khan's makeup room, after she had an argume

MUMBAI : Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on 24th December 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan Khan's makeup room, after she had an argument with him.

Post that, her mother filed an FIR against him and blamed him for provoking her daughter to take the step.

Currently, the case is under investigation and more new revelations will be coming out in the case.

As the serial kept progressing, it gained more and more attention from the viewers.

Today, it’s Tunisha Sharma’s birth anniversary and a lot of fans and celebs are missing her.

Earlier, we reported about how Shivin Narang wished her. Now, we are here with Sheezan’s sister and mother Falaq Naaz and Kehekshan Parveen, respectively wishing Tunisha on her birth anniversary.

 

Check out the post below:

It’s heartbreaking for the fans and they really miss her.

As we know that the investigation is still going on. Recently, Sheezan’s family had held a press conference, marking it the first time coming out in public and revealing a lot of things.

The case is still in investigation and we get to know more with each passing day.

