This is how Shivangi would have written Kartik and Naira’s love story...

MUMBAI: Shivangi Joshi is one of the most popular television actresses. She has impressed the viewers with her acting skills and style statements. She is currently winning hearts by playing the female lead role in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

After winning hearts with her acting talent, Shivangi is also known for her style statements. She is quite active on Instagram wherein she has 2.7m followers.

She makes sure to remain in touch with her fans by regularly sharing posts. Her page is filled with some of her fun-filled pictures and she keeps her fans updated on what she is doing.

The audience loves her chemistry with Moshin Khan, and their fans fondly call them Kaira.

Shivangi went live with Tellychakkar where she revealed how blessed and fortunate, she feels to be a part of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, her favourite sequence, the wedding of Kartik and Naira, and how supportive the entire cast has been.

We asked her hypothetically if she had to write the story of Kartik and Naira how would she write it. The actress replied that she would want their story to be in the times of 60's and 70's where romance was so pure and innocent, and their show would have been telecasted in black and white and superstars like Zeenat Aman and Madhubala would have come on their show.

She also spoke about Moshin where she said that he is an amazing actor with looks to die for, and he is a very supportive co-star.

Well, there is no doubt that Shivangi is an exceptionally good actress and has come a long way with lots of hard work and dedication.

For more news and updates from the world of television and movies, stay tuned to Tellychakkar.com