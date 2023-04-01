This is how Shivin Narang wished late actress Tunisha Sharma on her birth anniversary

It’s Tunisha Sharma’s birth anniversary today and a lot of fans are pouring out prayers for her. Amidst all this, Shivin Narang, one of Tunisha’s first co-stars, has posted a reel for Tunisha, wishing her a happy birthday.
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 18:26
MUMBAI :Tunisha Sharma committed suicide on 24th December 2022 by hanging herself in Sheezan Khan's makeup room, after she had an argument with him.

Also read - Tunisha was 'a natural', says Shivin Narang, sharing his best memories of her

Post that, her mother filed an FIR against him and blamed him for provoking her daughter to take the drastic step.

Currently, the case is under investigation and more new revelations will be coming out in the case.

As we know, Tunisha started her career at a very early age and she worked with a lot of actors.

Shivin Narang and Tunisha Sharma were first seen in ‘Internet wala Love’.

This time, Shivin Narang has posted a very cute reel, wishing Tunisha on her birth anniversary.

Check out the reel below:

 

 

Also read -  Tunisha Sharma suicide case: Exclusive! Late actress Tunisha Sharma’s friend Rayya Labib talks about whether both families took their break up easily and reveals if she was in depression

Meanwhile, the case seems to intensify even more, and in the coming days, more new information will be coming out.

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.

Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Wed, 01/04/2023 - 18:26

