This is how Shraddha Arya juggles between Kundali Bhagya and Nach Baliye

MUMBAI: Actress Shraddha Arya is touching new heights with each passing day. After being a part of several TV shows such as Main Lakshmi Tere Aangan Ki, Tumhari Paakhi, and Dream Girl and films such as Paathshaala and Nishabd, Shraddha rose to fame with her portrayal of Preeta in TV’s popular and top-rated show Kundali Bhagya.

Shraddha is also exploring her creative side by showing off her dance moves in Star Plus’ couple dance reality show Nach Baliye, where she has participated with her boyfriend Alam Makkar.

Kudos to Shraddha for managing both the shows so gracefully. Along with giving her best in Kundali Bhagya, Shraddha surprises viewers with her all her acts in Nach Baliye.

Any idea how she is managing to juggle between both shows?

Well, here’s Shraddha herself answering the question! Take a look!