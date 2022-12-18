How Shweta Tiwari balances her professional and personal responsibilities

MUMBAI :Popular face of the TV industry Shweta Tiwari, who is currently seen in 'Main Hoon Aparajita', playing the role of a mother of three daughters, reveals how she is maintaining a balance between her personal and professional lives.

The actress has a 6-year-old son, Reyansh and a 22-year-old daughter, Palak. As she is always on the sets and busy shooting, she has decided to bring her son to her work place so that she can give him time as well.

She shared: "As I am shooting for 'Main Hoon Aparajita' for most of the day, I have ensured that there is room for Reyansh on set. He goes to school and then returns to my set in the evening, where we spend time and travel back home together. I try my best to manage both, my shoot, and my responsibilities towards Reyansh."

The actress made her place in the entertainment industry with the role of Prerna in 'Kasautii Zindagii Kay' and also acted in a number of daily soaps, films and web series. She was also the winner of 'Bigg Boss 4' and participated in 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 11'. She made her digital debut with 'Hum, Tum and Them'.

She added that she took a break from work for her son and even now she makes sure to give him proper time.

"When my daughter was born and whenever I was shooting, it was my mother who would look after her. Once Reyansh came into my life, I decided to take a 3-year break until I realised that he doesn't need me around all the time. Though juggling between my personal and professional life was not all that difficult, it was a personal choice to take that break," she said.

'Main Hoon Aparajita' airs on Zee TV.

SOURCE-IANS