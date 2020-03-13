This is how Shweta Tiwari spends her ‘me time’

MUMBAI: One of television's most popular names, Shweta Tiwari has been winning hearts with her portrayal as Guneet Sikka in Sony Entertainment Television’s show, Mere Dad Ki Dulhan.

Along with being a great actor, Shweta has always been fit and nobody can say that she is a dotting mother od two children. She makes sure to engage herself in things that she enjoys doing. She believes in following a healthy lifestyle. When the actress is not shooting, she indulges into reading books. She is currently reading 'The Night Circus'.

In her recent Instagram post, she also asked her followers to make a routine of things that they like doing. She mentioned, “Whether your me-time consists of reading, meditating, journaling, or simply relaxing with your thoughts, why not make it a permanent part of your routine? #booksandme”

Take a look!

We totally agree to you Shweta!