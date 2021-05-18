This is how Siddharth Nigam revisited his Aladdin days making us nostalgic

MUMBAI: TV's handsome hunk Siddharth Nigam is one of the most popular actors in the Telly world. The talented star started his journey as a child artist and has come a long way in his career.

He has appeared in a number of hit TV shows over time. Apart from being a terrific actor, Siddharth Nigam is also well-known for his fine dancing and gymnastic skills.

Siddharth Nigam has posted several pictures and videos of the same where he has shown his amazing gymnastic talent making every one of us go wow.

ALSO READ: Did Siddarth Nigam just reveal the next character he is going to essay?

Well, Sid is the rising star of the Telly world and there's no doubt in it.

The Aladdin actor also enjoys a massive fan following on Instagram. Sid has a whopping of more than 8.1 million followers on the popular photo-sharing app.

We all know that Siddharth Nigam managed to entertain us for 2 long years with his show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga where he played the titular role.

While the show is off-air, fans are dearly missing Sid in Aladdin's avatar.

And now, the actor has finally got a chance to reminisce his Addin days as he visits a place that is a replica of Bagdad.

Take a look:

Siddharth Nigam is left awestruck with the place as it reminds him of the sets of Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

The actor is accompanied by his mother Vibha Nigam and also Ashi Singh and her mother.

Stay tuned to TellyChakkar for all the latest updates.

ALSO READ: Siddharth Nigam aka Shivaay’s TOOTHPICK step from Hero: Gayab Mode On has made the NETIZENS go GAGA!