This is how Sidharth Shukla reacted to Shilpa Shinde's allegations

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss 13 as come to an end and Siddarth Shukla as emerged as the winner of the show. Before the finale had happened Bigg Boss 11 winner Shilpa Shinde had come out and blasted the actor and stated that she was in an abusive relationship with Siddarth.

Shinde also had stated that if he wins the show she will return her trophy. Now post the finale when Siddarth was interacting with the media when asked about Shilpa’s statement he said that he feels sorry for her as now she will have to return the trophy.

Post-Siddarth win he did get a lot of backlash where may did say that he was a fixed winner and Asim should have won the show, but nevertheless, the actor as now got the trophy and he hopes to grow and do better work from here.