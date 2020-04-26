This is how Sony TV’s Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein was supposed to END!

MUMBAI: The lockdown has already hit the TV industry!

Recently, there was news about Sony TV discontinuing three of their shows namely, Beyhadh 2, Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein and Patiala Babes. Yes, the channel has axed the shows and it won’t return post the lockdown. This piece of news has left viewers shocked and fans are asking the channel to re-consider the decision.

However, being the finite series the show was eventually supposed to come to an end soon.

Have you ever wondered how the shows would have bid adieu to its fans?

Well, TellyChakkar is revealing the end of Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein that makers at Qissago Telefilms had planned.

Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein narrated a beautiful love saga of a hearing-impaired boy named Yogi (played by Mudit Nayar) and Gunjan (played by Simran Pareenja) and has already won many hearts across the country for its powerful storyline and perfect star cast.

According to our sources, the lead character Gunjan, who has lost her voice in an accident, gets operated. On the other hand, Gunjan’s dad Yogi manages to collect money for the operation. At the end, the operation gets successful and Gunjan gets her voice back.

Like all the shows, even Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein was supposed to bid adieu to viewers with a happy ending.