This is how Sunil Grover is spending his quarantine

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover continues to entertain his fans by posting hilarious videos during the lockdown. The comedian recently shared his quarantine schedule in a video on Instagram which made several of his followers crack up including Badshah and Ali Asgar.

In the post, Sunil shared how he wakes up, drinks tea, goes to the bathroom and drinks tea, has breakfast, then tea, and after watching TV, drinks tea again. That's how he spends the rest of his day

While Badshah couldn't stop laughing at this, Ali Asgar commented, 'Outstanding Sunil!' Even actress Neena Gupta wrote, 'U r too good.'

Take a look at the video.

Credits: TOI