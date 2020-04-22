News

This is how Sunil Grover is spending his quarantine

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
22 Apr 2020 01:16 PM

MUMBAI: Sunil Grover continues to entertain his fans by posting hilarious videos during the lockdown. The comedian recently shared his quarantine schedule in a video on Instagram which made several of his followers crack up including Badshah and Ali Asgar.

In the post, Sunil shared how he wakes up, drinks tea, goes to the bathroom and drinks tea, has breakfast, then tea, and after watching TV, drinks tea again. That's how he spends the rest of his day
While Badshah couldn't stop laughing at this, Ali Asgar commented, 'Outstanding Sunil!' Even actress Neena Gupta wrote, 'U r too good.'

Take a look at the video.

Credits: TOI

Tags Sunil Grover Badshah Ali Asgar Neena Gupta Kapil Sharma Show Comedy Nights with Kapil Bharat Gabbar Is Back TellyChakkar

