How Sunil Pal got the idea for his comic character Ratan Noora

Popular comedian Sunil Pal recently revealed an interesting story behind his popular comic character Ratan Noora during the Raju Srivastav special episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 07:15
How Sunil Pal got the idea for his comic character Ratan Noora

MUMBAI : Popular comedian Sunil Pal recently revealed an interesting story behind his popular comic character Ratan Noora during the Raju Srivastav special episode of 'The Kapil Sharma Show'.

Ratan Noora is the character which made him a winner in the first season of 'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge'.

He will grace the special episode as a celebrity guest along with comedians Vijay Ishwarlal Pawar, Khayali Saharan, Ahsaan Qureshi, Sunil Pal, Rajiv Thakur, Navin Prabhakar, Rehman Khan, Suresh Albela, Rajeev Nigam, Rajat Sood, Jayvijay Sachan and Kettan Singh.

In a conversation with the host Kapil Sharma, he said: "In my hometown, government servants used to get alcohol on credit as the shop owners knew that every month on a particular date these people would get their salary, so they would reach their respective houses to get their money. For this very reason, people over there would drink a lot."

'The Great Indian Laughter Challenge' fame continued to share on how the idea of this name came to his mind.

"Coincidentally, I came across this interesting man who was a drunkard and a taxi driver named Ratan Noora, and trust me I fell in love with that character and the way he spoke and behaved."

The comedian keenly observed the taxi driver and started mimicking his ways, "Being an artiste, I observed him, and I started mimicking him and would perform in front of my friends, they encouraged me to do more of it and that is how Ratan Noora was born in me and stayed with me even after his demise".

Recalling Raju Srivastav, Sunil shared: "I never thought we would all be gathered on a stage without him. We both have been a part of a lot of journeys together but unfortunately today we are also a part of his last journey."

"But we as Raju's fellow comedians as well as friends will make sure to take Raju Bhai's legacy forward and keep making people laugh with our performances", he concluded.'The Kapil Sharma Show' airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

SOURCE IANS 
 

Popular comedian Sunil Pal Ratan Noora during the Raju Srivastav special episode 'The Kapil Sharma Show' TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Sun, 10/09/2022 - 07:15

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Exclusive! “Madhuri ma'am was full of energy and it was a great learning experience to work with her,” says Barkha Singh
MUMBAI : Barkha Singh has been winning the hearts of the fans over the time with her amazing acting contribution, no...
Bigg Boss 16: Exclusive! "I love Gauahar Khan and the best part is I can totally relate to her and genuinely have respect for her, and I wish I can play the game like her" - Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia
MUMBAI :Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia is a well-known actress in the television industry she rose to fame with her performance...
Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: Awesome! Manish plays The supportive father-figure to Akshara, gives Birlas an ultimatum
MUMBAI : Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has become the longest-running TV show. Abhimanyu and Akshara are winning hearts...
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: Upcoming Update! Virat to care for Sai again, Pakhi determined to keep them away?
MUMBAI : The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Na Umra Ki Seema Ho - What! Dev Suspends Kanika for Insulting Vidhi
MUMBAI: Star Bharat's Na Umra Ki Seema Ho is gearing up for exciting storylines and shocking twists. Dev makes a...
Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 - OMG! Ram to Investigate Ishaan's Truth
MUMBAI: Sony TV's popular show Bade Achhe Lagte Hai 2 is gearing up with exciting drama and interesting twists. ...
RECENT STORIES
Ranbir, Alia react to the success of 'Brahmastra' OST
Ranbir, Alia react to the success of 'Brahmastra' OST