News

‘THIS’ is how Surbhi Chandna celebrated her birthday with her FANS !

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
14 Sep 2019 07:13 PM

MUMBAI: Birthdays are something very special and Surbhi Chandna who recently celebrated her birthday was showered with love from her close friends in the industry and various fan clubs.

She took to Instagram to share videos from the set birthday celebrations in which she can be seen being pampered by her cast and crew. She also announced that she will be cutting all the cakes together which were sent for her and wrote a special message for her fans.  

Take a look:

Happy Birthday Surbhi! (Credit: Pinkvilla)
Tags > Surbhi Chandna, very special, Birthday celebrations, fans, Sanjivini 2,

Add new comment

Related Video

Also See

Latest

Slideshow

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's...

Birthday bash on the sets of &TV's Gudiya Humari Sabhi Pe Bhari
more slideshows Click Here
best-show-btm
best-show-btm best-show-btm

Hot Downloads

Sarah-Jane Dias
Sarah-Jane Dias
Karan Grover
Karan Grover
Aakanksha Singh
Aakanksha Singh
Poonam Joshi
Poonam Joshi
Shah Rukh Khan
Shah Rukh Khan
Sonam Kapoor
Sonam Kapoor
Rajinikanth
Rajinikanth
Amitabh Bachchan
Amitabh Bachchan
Deepika Singh
Deepika Singh
Romit Raj
Romit Raj

past seven days