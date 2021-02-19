This is how Surbhi Jyoti bagged her debut serial Qubool Hai

MUMBAI: Popular actress Surbhi Jyoti has proved her mettle in several shows. Koi Laut Ke Aaya Hai, Ishqbaaaz, Qubool Hai, and Pyaar Tune Kya Kiya is some of her finest TV projects.

She was last seen in the third season of popular supernatural show Naagin.

The actress has been away from the screen after the show went off-air. But Surbhi had portrayed a small role in Yehh Jaadu Hai Jinn Ka.

The actress has a massive fan following on social media and has a lot of fan clubs dedicated to her.

Surbhi rose to fame with her debut character Zoya in Qubool Hai, the fans still miss this character as it was a very bubbly and positive role.

These days the actress is grabbing the headlines as she is busy shooting for Qubool Hai 2.0 with Karan Singh Grover and the fans are super excited to see them together.

Now did you know that Surbhi never wanted to become an actress but it was producer Gul Khan’s belief that made Surbhi the actresses that she is today.

Apparently, it seems that Surbhi never wanted to join the Tv industry but it was the producer Gul Khan who called her and convinced her to come down to Mumbai as she wanted to cast her as a lead in the serial, though Surbhi’s parents thought it was a fake call.

But then the actresses came down and finally signed the serial and as they say, the rest is history.

Well soon the viewers will get to see Asad and Zoya’s romance on-screen.

