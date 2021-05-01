This is HOW the Bournvita ad turned into Aladdin actor Siddharth Nigam's 'TICKET-to-STARDOM'

MUMBAI: Television actor Siddharth Nigam is a young, fit and a very popular Indian television personality, who claimed massive household fame by debuting on the big-screen with Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif's starrer Dhoom-3, wherein he was seen playing the dual-roles of young Sahir and Samar.

Since then, Siddharth, who was then a child-artiste, featured in many television's mythical and period dramas like Maha Kumbh: Ek Rahasya..., Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Chandra Nandini amongst others and there was no stopping him in terms of claiming immense fame and stardom at a very young age itself.

Currently, he's playing the lead role of Aladdin in the titular show Aladdin - Naam Toh Suna Hoga as an adult artiste, which airs on SONY SAB.

For the unversed, before stepping into the world of glitz and glamour, Siddharth had also claimed local-level fame as a young gymnast. YES, he was both a state and a national-level champion gymnast under the junior-division who had also won a gold medal at the national-level gymnastics championship.

He had also won a gold medal in 'parallel bar' and a silver medal in 'high bar' at the 58th National School Games, that was held in Pune.

Now, in a recent interview, Siddharth has spilt major beans on his journey of stepping into stardom, that too through a Bournvita ad!

So, how was it possible for a small-town boy of his age back then to garner the showbiz world's attention all of a sudden?

Talking about the same, Siddharth revealed his journey to stardom. He started-off saying that his mother always wished to witness him on the small-screen.

To fulfill her dream, Siddharth even auditioned for the very first season of Dance India Dance, who's Delhi auditions were underway back then.

On reaching the site, Sidharth was stranded in a long queue for the show's auditions for two days straight, hoping to crack his very first chance in one-go itself.

On finally getting his opportunity of showcasing his dancing skills before the jury, unfortunately he couldn't crack his audition.

Left out in a disheartened state, he shrugged-off his loss to concentrate on his primary field on forté - Gymnastics.

Sometime later, when he was appearing for his 6th standard's examinations, his sir called him up owing to another 'claim-to-fame' opportunity in the field of gymnastics, which was again commencing in Delhi.

On reaching the city, Sidharth once again found himself amid many other contestants, who showcased different stunts that he was witnessing for the first time in his life.

Hence, Siddharth had no hopes of qualifying this time as well and owing to the lack of his personal data and unavailability of his personal official documents (something as vital as the passport), which were essential for submission for his registrations formalities, Siddharth delivered a decent act of his skills and with a casual approach, he headed back to Allahabad.

However, destiny had separate plans for him as right on reaching Allahabad's station, his mother received a confirmation call from the jury's end regarding his final selection.

However, things looked skeptical again as Siddharth had to immediately apply for a passport on an urgent basis for his registration, but his family could not afford it's incurring charges right at that moment. Hence, he had to let-go of that offer as well.

In just a week's time, destiny rung another bell at his doorstep when they called-up his mother once again to seal the deal, by further proposing to sponsor Siddharth by making all the necessary arrangements for his swift qualification for featuring in an upcoming Bournvita ad. They also took charge of his passport's formulation procedure by fulfilling all the necessary formalities, just to have him onboard!

This is how, Siddharth's commendable skills as a champion gymnast helped him fetch his first-ever chance of showbiz exposure, following which something even bigger awaited Siddharth.

Post-featuring in the ad, Siddharth turned into the 'Bournvita-boy' for everyone. The same was spotted by his first-ever bioscope opportunity, owing to which he next bagged the roles of Sahir and Samar in the Aamir Khan-Katrina Kaif starrer Bollywood movie - Dhoom 3.

And that's exactly how his chance of featuring on a Bournvita ad paved his swift way into the world of showbiz and eventually, towards stardom.

