THIS is how the cast of Anupamaa had a gala time at Rushad Rana’s wedding

MUMBAI : Anupamaa is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing exceptionally well and is topping the weekly BARC ratings.

These days, the show's track focuses quite an interesting narrative on Anupama and Anuj's post-marriage life. The entire story has a big twist, with Adhik and Pakhi's marriage, and how the family is coping with the big change.

While these things run on-screen for the viewers, the personal lives of these actors are something that a lot of fans are excited about.

Recently, Rushad Rana got married and the whole cast of Anupamaa was invited.

The actors were seen having a gala time and as Nidhi Shah was updating her social media handle. Fans were overjoyed to see the whole cast happily being together and enjoying the time.

Talking about Rushad Rana, he had played Kavya’s former husband in the Star Plus show Anupamaa.

Currently, he can be seen playing an important role of Ranbir’s father, Vikram in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya, starring Krishna Kaul and Mugdha Chaphekar as leads and Tina Ann Philip in grey shade.

Surely, it’s refreshing not just for the cast members but also for the viewers to watch the cast being happy, away from the chaos that has been happening in the show recently.

Below are some of the pictures posted by Nidhi Shah on her Instagram handle, check them out:

Isn’t it joyful to see the whole family being together?

Stay tuned to tellychakkar.com for more updates and gossip.