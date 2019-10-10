THIS is how the lead actor Viraf Patel aka 'Prem Ahuja' shot The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati in a shot time frame!

MUMBAI: The Verdict - State Vs Nanavati based on one of the most controversial cases in the history of India, actor Viraf Patel who essayed the antagonist ‘Prem Ahuja' finished most of his scenes in just one or two shots. Viraf Patel had film abroad and it was a challenge of dates for him as he had only six days to shoot for ‘The Verdict’. Playing a pivotal role in the show, the actor is seen in almost half of the episodes of the Web series. The makers arranged night shift workshops and rehearsals for him and he worked so hard that almost all the scenes were shot in one or two takes.

The actor essayed the character of a successful Sindhi Businessman who hosted the talk of the town parties back in the prohibition era Bombay. His affair with the Naval officer K M Nanavati's wife Sylvia Nanavati and his death led to one of the most sensational criminal cases of India, which triggered the end of Jury system.

The show has maintained its authenticity with in-dept research on the case, the audience is already in love with the show and can't stop admiring with the level of perfection the makers have made the show with. Not only this, to keep the originality in tact the makers have kept the real names of the characters in the show.

Directed by Shashant Shah, the 10-episode series is based on the real-life incident of 1959 and follows the trial of naval officer KM Nanavati who shot three bullets from his revolver at a businessman and later confessed his crime to the police. Even after six decades the infamous story of K.M. Nanavati Vs. The state of Maharashtra is still one of the most sensational criminal cases in India and mark a landmark judgment in the history of India.

