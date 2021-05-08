THIS is how the star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein reacts on learning about a shocking twist in the story

MUMBAI: Star Plus' show Ghum Hai Kiskey Pyaar Mein is one of the most popular shows on the small screen.

In an exclusive interview with TellyChakkar, Kishori Shahane opened up about how the star cast of Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Mein reacts when they come to know about some shocking twists.

Kishori said, ''When we come across some shocking twist in the story while reading the script, we all laugh out loud. We really laugh knowing how the story has taken a twist.''

The actress further shared a fun detail, ''Not everyone is aware of what's happening in each and every scene on the show. So, when the actors come to know, they feel extremely surprised and end up asking, 'Oh really, when did this happen?'"

Kishori says that everyone doesn't get time to watch the show or sometimes lose the story of the track and that's why gets surprised to know about the twists.

Well, we totally get it, Kishori Ji!

