THIS is how the story and journey of SIDNAAZ began

MUMBAI: Bigg Boss has finally come to an end and Siddarth emerged as the winner of the show. This season was one of the most successful seasons of all time and that was because of the content the contestants gave the show.

Siddarth and Shehnaaz friendship was loved by the audience, and they fondly called them Sidnaaz, their relationship was special in many ways as they used o fight, and then patch up also, and whenever they had problems and we're not talking to each other, the fans started to trend the hashtag #wewantsidnaaz back.

The duo had made a place in the audience’s hearts, and was loved by one and all.

Now we came across a video where one can see the journey of Sidnaaz from where it began.

How from being strangers, then to have met at the Bigg Boss house and post that created a strong friendship bond, and a relationship of trust, hope and rare.

Post the finale of Bigg Boss the fans are miss seeing Siddarth and Shhenaaz on screen, but they get to see some glimpses on Shehnaaz’ show Mujse Shaadi Karoge.

Check out the video below :