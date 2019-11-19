News

This is how Vibhuti is making memories with Angoori bhabhi in &TV's Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
19 Nov 2019 04:12 PM

MUMBAI: &TV's show Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hai has been quite popular among the viewers since its first episode. The show has a separate fanbase who really enjoy this light-hearted comedy show.

While the show's basic plot remains the same where Vibhuti tries to flirt with Angoori bhabhi and Manmohan Tiwari is always behind Vibhuti's wife Anita.

As per the latest promo, Vibhuti has now found a new way to spend some time with Angoori and also make some new memories.

In the promo, we can see how Vibhuti sweetly asks Angoori to pose for a selfie to which she agrees. Angoori never understands Vibhuti's intentions and always tend to agree to him.

Take a look at the promo:

Well, this was just one way, but we are sure Vibhuti has several other ways in his mind to impress Angoori.
past seven days