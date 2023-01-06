How Will Abhimanyu Tackle The Situation Of Abhir Knowing That Abhinav Is Not His Father? Will Abhimanyu Tell Abhir The Truth? Harshad Chopda Aka Abhimanyu from StarPlus Show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Shares The Insights

MUMBAI: Produced by Rajan Shahi, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on Indian television and we know why! Viewers have been immensely enthralled by the show since its commencement, be it the plot, the performances, or other aspects of the show. The show explores varied emotions and relationships. The viewers can relate to these emotions as they experience these in real life too.

Harshad Chopda and Pranali Rathod are the main protagonists of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The duo essay the role of Abhimanyu and Akshara, and are fondly addressed as AbhiRa by their ardent fans.

The current track revolves around Abhimanyu, Akshara, and Abhinav. The recently aired promo showcases the truth being revealed in front of Abhir. Abhir gets to know about Abhinav not being his father, which makes him upset. In turn, Abhir goes to his "DocMan" Abhimanyu and confronts him about the information that he has come across. Abhir asks Abhimanyu for help in order to find his real father. Abhimanyu is shocked, at the same time, in a dilemma about whether to tell Abhir the truth or hide it. Audience to witness the drama in the lives of Akshara and Abhimanyu in StarPlus show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is produced by Rajan Shahi. The show airs on StarPlus at 9.30 pm from Monday to Sunday.

