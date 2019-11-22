How will Prerna EXPOSE Komolika in Star Plus’ Kasautii Zindagii Kay?

MUMBAI: Kasautii Zindagii Kay on Star Plus has once again reached an interesting standpoint.

While Prerna was shown the door because Sonalika claimed to be Anurag’s wife and the man has lost his memory, the lady compromised on each situation for Anurag and left the house in a dignified way.

Meanwhile, Sonalika started losing her temper time and again as Anurag found affinity towards Prerna and she now feels that murdering Prerna is the best thing that can happen to her as neither will the child be there nor will she interfere in her life. As the drama went on, Prerna started doubting Sonalika being Komolika because of her actions.

And finally, when Shivani saw Sonalika with Ronit, her doubts were confirmed.

With this, we wonder how will Prerna now expose Komolika?

Komolika is a difficult and dangerous woman. How do you think Prerna will be able to counter her, that too in a state of pregnancy?