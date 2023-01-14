This is how Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Aarohi aka Karishma Sawant displayed her love for ‘Qala’

Tellychakkar is back with yet another BTS update, check out! We see that the show has taken a leap of 6 years and now, Akshara resides with Abhinav in Kasauli.
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar loves to keep our viewers up to speed with the happenings around their favorite TV shows and celebrities who have managed to rule over their hearts. Now, we are here with another little tidbit from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show stars Pranali Rathod and Harshad Chopda in the roles of Akshara and Abhimanyu. Karishma Sawant essays the role of Aarohi. The show recently took a leap of 6 years and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata soon gearing up for an 'AbhiRa' reunion?

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai has been long since running an engaging run amongst the masses and the audience loves to know what happens on the show.  The show is currently following the third generation.

We are sure our viewers are also eager to find out what goes on behind the scenes on the show along with the plot of the show and love to gather little tidbits from the lives of their favorite TV stars.

Now, we came across a bts post close to the show.

‘Ghode pe sawaar’ has become a trending song on social media and the film Qala has received tremendous critical acclaim for its honest portrayal and staying true to the period it was filming.

Now, Karishma Sawant took to her social media and recreated the song in her video and impressed her with her grace as always!

Check out!

What do you think of this new track after the leap?

Do let us know in the comments below!

Meanwhile in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, we know that the track has shifted six years forward and Abhimanyu and Akshara are living their separate lives away from each other. While Abhimanyu is rasing Ruhi, who is Neil’s daughter, Akshara is raising her and Abhimanyu’s son- Abhir, who thinks of Abhinav as his father.

In the forthcoming episode, Abhinav and Abhimanyu bond over their love for their respective children. Further, by mistake, Abhimanyu leaves his muffler in Abhinav's car and meets Abhir. Later, he lands up at Akshara's doorstep amid Abhinav and her anniversary celebrations. As Abhinav gets injured in a work accident, Abhimanyu offers to step in.

StarPlus's Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai completes 14 years; Let's take a walk down the memory lane and explore the journey of the Epic Show

