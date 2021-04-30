This is how Zara's character will turn out to be after Hero being defeated by Alien force in Hero Gayab Mode On

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from your favourite TV show Hero Gayab Mode On.

Hero: Gayab Mode On has become even more promising with a whole new level of action and adventure after TV's handsome hunk Siddharth Nigam's entry.

Siddharth Nigam is seen as Shivaay hailing from the depths of the Himalayas. The action-packed sequences with the Nigam brothers are a visual treat for the viewers.

The viewers have previously seen how after an intense fight with the aliens and while trying to save his beloved Mumbai, Hero succumbed to the brutal alien force.

Although Shivaay managed to rescue him, the entire Mumbai and police task force thought that Hero is dead. On the other hand, Veer got shocked to wake up on Kailash Parbat.

Yesha Rughani is seen as Zara who is Hero's love interest on the show.

In an interview with TellyChakkar, Yesha was asked about how her character on the show.

Yesha said, ''The show right now is at a very crucial juncture. Everything is changing in everybody's life. A lot of changes would be taking place on the show including in everyone's character.''

The actress further added, ''Zara is in love with Veer. She has finally got to know about her feelings.''

Yesha reveals how her character will turn out to be post-Hero's exit from their lives.

She said, ''Zara is going to deal with the fact that Veer is not around. People consider him dead but Zara doesn't. Zara's character will make an attempt to keep Hero alive in everyone's heart. This is something to watch out for. The story is going to be very interesting.''

