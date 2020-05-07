Hrishikesh Pandey learns to play guitar this Quarantine

MUMBAI: The nationwide lockdown has now extended till the 17th of May. In such a situation, people are spending their quarantine time at home. Actor Hrishikesh Pandey, who is essaying the role of Raja Ratnakar in the show ‘Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Dev- Kahani Mata Rani Ki’ is learning to play guitar from his 12-year-old nephew.

Actor Hrishikesh Pandey who is spending his quarantine by indulging into different activities has decided to learn a new skill. Not opting for the online classes, the actor is learning from his 12year old tutor.

When spoken to the talented actor about his guitar classes he said, “I am also learning to play guitar at home with the help of a very special teacher who is my 12-year-old nephew. He has taught me very basic things about guitar so far. Without basic you cannot be expert in anything, and it is a matter of great pride for me that I am learning it from my nephew.”

Hrishikesh further added, “I would request my audience and fans to stay home and learn new skills which they always wanted to learn. I always wanted to learn guitar but could not do it due to lack of time, but today I am fulfilling my desire in this quarantine time. Learning a new skill will help you to remain positive.”

Hrishikesh is playing an important role during these quarantine days by always motivating people to stay safe and remain positive