Hrishitaa Bhatt shares how 'Haasil' set a benchmark for some films made today

Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt, who is currently seen hosting the TV musical series 'Rangoli', shared her experience working with Tigmanshu Dhulia and Jimmy Shergill in 2003 crime drama 'Haasil'.
MUMBAI : Actress Hrishitaa Bhatt, who is currently seen hosting the TV musical series 'Rangoli', shared her experience working with Tigmanshu Dhulia and Jimmy Shergill in 2003 crime drama 'Haasil'.

Directed by Tigmanshu Dhulia, 'Haasil' was based on the student politics of the University of Allahabad. It features Jimmy Sheirgill, Hrishitaa Bhatt, Irrfan Khan and Ashutosh Rana. As the movie is completing 20 years, the cast including Jimmy, Hrishitaa, Brijendra Kalra, Varun Badola,and the director, graced 'The Kapil Sharma Show' and recalled a few moments from the sets and how it was to work in the film.

Hrishitaa remembered working with Tigmanshu and Jimmy and said: "I have noticed that Tigmanshu and Jimmy have a habit of being completely silent. Earlier, when we were filming for 'Haasil', they would communicate using just two words. Being a 19-year-old girl from Mumbai, I used to be confused about their behaviour."

The actress further added how she was completely opposite to both of them: "It's hard to believe, but I talk a lot. When I first met Tigmanshu and Jimmy, their reserved nature made me anxious as I didn't know if they would speak or not. Even while making the movie 'Haasil,' they remained just as quiet, and to this day, they haven't changed.

Hrishitaa made her debut in the film industry with superstar Shah Rukh Khan-starrer 2001 movie 'Asoka' and later she received appreciation for her role in 'Haasil', 'Ab Tak Chhappan',and many more. The actress was also seen in several web series and she also bagged the role in Akshay Kumar-starrer 'Cuttputlli'.

Furthermore, Hrishitaa got nostalgic as she shared how they shot for 'Haasil'

She added: "The film we made was heavily influenced by Tigmanshu's real-life experiences, and we shot scenes without any scripted dialogues. Sometimes I spoke my own lines, and other times Jimmy did the same. We captured the atmosphere of the moment to make the movie, and it was a challenging process, but the end result was fantastic."

She shared about shooting for the film during the Kumbh Mela in Prayagraj: "For the shoot, we went to the Kumbh Mela for ten days and used guerrilla-style filming with a hidden camera, without anyone's knowledge. During that time, Jimmy was holding my hand while we ran, and people mistakenly thought he was abducting someone."

"It was a chaotic ten days, but somehow, we managed to make the film with Irrfan, Jimmy, and me. We had no idea at the time that the movie would become a historical success. I believe that the fun environment we had during the shoot was unique and cannot be replicated, and the film has even inspired some of the movies made today. Back then, it definitely set a benchmark," concluded the actress.

SOURCE : IANS

