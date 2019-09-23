Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor to promote WAR on Nach Baliye 9 sets

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

Nach Baliye 9 has been gaining eyeballs and has become audience favorite.

Be it contestant being injured or ugly controversial fights, Nach Baliye 9 has managed to make headlines.

After Sanjay Dutt, Manoj Bajpai and Priyamani, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor will be seen on the show to promote their upcoming movie War.

A source close to the project revealed that Hrithik and Vaani looked great together and had a great time on the sets of the show.

With competition rising with each passing week, who do you think would get eliminated from the show?

Whom are you rooting for in the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.