Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor to promote WAR on Nach Baliye 9 sets

By TellychakkarTeam
23 Sep 2019 04:05 PM

MUMBAI: TellyChakkar.com is back with an interesting update from the world of Television.

Nach Baliye 9 has been gaining eyeballs and has become audience favorite.

Be it contestant being injured or ugly controversial fights, Nach Baliye 9 has managed to make headlines.

After Sanjay Dutt, Manoj Bajpai and Priyamani, Hrithik Roshan and Vaani Kapoor will be seen on the show to promote their upcoming movie War.

A source close to the project revealed that Hrithik and Vaani looked great together and had a great time on the sets of the show.

With competition rising with each passing week, who do you think would get eliminated from the show?

Whom are you rooting for in the show? Hit the comment section below.

Stay tuned to this space for more updates.

Tags > Tellychakkar.com, Nach Baliye 9, Star Plus, Sanjay Dutt, Manoj Bajpai, Priyamani, Hrithik Roshan, Vaani Kapoor,

past seven days