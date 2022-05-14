Hubby Suraj Nambiar's adorable video message leaves Mouni Roy teary-eyed on the sets of DID L'il Masters

MUMBAI : Over the last three decades, Zee TV has been instrumental in providing the Indian youth with a global platform to showcase their singing, dancing, and acting talent. The channel's most iconic dance reality show, Dance India Dance, also revolutionized the landscape of dance in the country when it first began to air in 2009. Over the last 13 years, the platform has stood testimonial to the sheer passion and love that India holds in its heart towards dance. After giving the audience a glimpse of this year's mind-blowing talent, Zee TV recently launched its top-rated reality show for the youngest dancing talent in the country - DID L'il Masters Season 5.

Since its launch, viewers have been having a gala time watching the young dancing sensations put up some wonderful acts week after week. This Saturday as well, viewers are in for a treat as the contestants will put up some delightful acts during the shaadi-special episode. While the husbands and wives of our judges were invited as special guests during the shoot, Mouni Roy’s husband Suraj Nambiar couldn’t make it. However, he ensured that he surprised her by sending an adorable video message and we must say that it truly left her emotional. In fact, Mouni had even mentioned during the shoot how she was missing Suraj on the set but looks like her hubby didn’t let her down and the surprise video really left her teary-eyed.

In the video, Suraj mentioned, "I had met Mouni four years back during a party with my friends, and I couldn't take my eyes off her, she was looking so beautiful. One of her friends helped me start a conversation with her, and we ended up exchanging numbers. Slowly and steadily, we started dating each other and one fine day, when Mouni, I, and a couple of friends went on a vacation, we planned a little surprise for her. She didn't have any idea that I was about to propose to her, but I arranged for her favorite song to play in the background, and with a beautiful sunset in the backdrop, I proposed to her. It's three months now since the time we got married, and I must say that it has been a lot of fun being with her."

Mouni also added, "Before meeting Suraj, I was a bit lost, however, he showed me the right path to live my life. He mentioned to me that I need to broaden my mind, be present in the current scheme of things, and look for the magic. I believe he is someone who introduced me to the true magic of life, and I am so grateful to have him in my life. He is my soulmate, and I love him so much."

While the special appearance by Mouni's husband cannot be missed, wait till you watch the stunning performance of Nobojit this weekend as he flawlessly performs a song in reverse. What’s more, is an exciting element - Robambo will also be revealed on the show this weekend! It is a first-of-its-kind robot on a reality show that will not only interact with the contestant, viewers, and the judges but will also entertain them.

To witness all the heart-warming moments as well as the enchanting acts by these young talents, tune into DID L'il Masters this Sunday at 9 PM, only on Zee TV