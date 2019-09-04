Huge fight between Kunal and Kuhu unfolds Kuhu's criminal act in Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke

MUMBAI: In interesting soap opera Yeh Rishtey Hai Pyaar Ke, Kunal and Kuhu's marriage relationship is witnessing a challenging time.



Kunal is not ready to accept Kuhu as his wife.



The couple ends up getting into a heated argument, and Kunal reminds Kuhu of her enmity with Mishti.



He blames Kuhu for trapping him.



Kunal and Kuhu's conflicts have started getting intense, as Kunal dislikes Kuhu and only married her to take revenge against Mishti.



But Kuhu doesn't want Kunal to break the marriage.



Kunal exposes Kuhu's criminal act and reveals how badly she wanted to trouble Mishti and make her life hell.



It will be interesting to watch how Kunal and Kuhu's relationship progresses.