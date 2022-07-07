HUGE SHOCKER! Drishti ends up critical in the Hospital; Abhishek calls her MAREEZ SAHIBA of Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and fans love this amazing Jodi.

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead.

Hearing that Drishti is pregnant has delighted everyone. Sejal wonders if Abhishek is acting happy because he seems to be happy in real life. When Shalini starts acting like a decent bahu, everyone is shocked to see how she has changed. Abhishek asks Minal to show him how to ward off evil because, going forward, he wants to perform it every day to protect Drishti and the child from any negative energy. Sejal intends to exploit the infant to force Abhishek to submit after observing Abhishek's concern.

The next day we see that there are men with arms barging into the house and Sejal is extremely tensed on what next Farid's plan, is he going to kill them all? She throws the bottle at the guard but someone catches it and now she is in trouble. What will happen next?

Waseem aka Abhishek urf Farid shares a shocking BTS from the upcoming episodes of the show, we will soon see Drishti in a critical condition in the hospital, is her unborn baby alive or has Abhishek planned to kill it too?

Check out the video:

In the upcoming episode, Yohan restricts Sejal to go outside the house, Sejal hides in the dustbin and goes outside the house. Abhishek follows her and there Sejal tries to make him understand that he must surrender and think about their unborn child, but Abhishek has other plans. He meets Sejal wearing a suicide bomb and threatens her to delete the recording or else they both will die.

