HUGE SHOCKER! Drishti ends up critical in the Hospital; Abhishek calls her MAREEZ SAHIBA of Colors' Spy Bahu

The next day we see that there are men with arms barging into the house and Sejal is extremely tensed on what next Farid's plan, is he going to kill them all? She throws the bottle at the guard but someone catches it and now she is in trouble. What will happen next? 

 

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 21:03
HUGE SHOCKER! Drishti ends up critical in the Hospital; Abhishek calls her MAREEZ SAHIBA of Colors' Spy Bahu

MUMBAI: Colors TV's famous drama series Spy Bahu is about to showcase some interesting twists in the upcoming track of the show. The show stars Sana Sayyad and Sehban Azim in the lead roles and fans love this amazing Jodi.

Also read: Spy Bahu: Oh No! Sejal decides to move away from Yohan’s life, Yohan eager to express his love for her

The show is gearing up for some high-voltage drama ahead.

Hearing that Drishti is pregnant has delighted everyone. Sejal wonders if Abhishek is acting happy because he seems to be happy in real life. When Shalini starts acting like a decent bahu, everyone is shocked to see how she has changed. Abhishek asks Minal to show him how to ward off evil because, going forward, he wants to perform it every day to protect Drishti and the child from any negative energy. Sejal intends to exploit the infant to force Abhishek to submit after observing Abhishek's concern.

The next day we see that there are men with arms barging into the house and Sejal is extremely tensed on what next Farid's plan, is he going to kill them all? She throws the bottle at the guard but someone catches it and now she is in trouble. What will happen next? 

Waseem aka Abhishek urf Farid shares a shocking BTS from the upcoming episodes of the show, we will soon see Drishti in a critical condition in the hospital, is her unborn baby alive or has Abhishek planned to kill it too? 

Check out the video: 

In the upcoming episode, Yohan restricts Sejal to go outside the house, Sejal hides in the dustbin and goes outside the house. Abhishek follows her and there Sejal tries to make him understand that he must surrender and think about their unborn child, but Abhishek has other plans.  He meets Sejal wearing a suicide bomb and threatens her to delete the recording or else they both will die. 

Also read: LOVEBIRDS! Yohan pampers Sejal, turns her romantic hairstylist for the day in Colors' Spy Bahu

Stay tuned to Tellychakkar for more such updates

Spy Bahu Sejal Yohan Mystery Drama Colors Sehban Azim Waseem Mushtaq Ayub Khan TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Shruti Sampat's picture

About Author

Submitted by Shruti Sampat on Thu, 07/07/2022 - 21:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin: OMG! Pakhi and Virat recall their past, this leaves Sai furious
Mumbai: The upcoming episode of the Star Plus serial Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin has a lot of drama in store for the...
Woh Toh Hai Albelaa: What! Saroj still hopes for Kanha and Anjali to get together and get married
MUMBAI: The upcoming episode of Star Bharat serial Woh Toh Hai Albela will showcase an interesting twist. The show...
Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey: High Drama! Gungun takes Anubhav to the chawl, Akriti to make her entry
MUMBAI: StarPlus’ popular show Kabhi Kabhie Ittefaq Sey is loved immensely by the masses. The storyline brings back...
Imlie: OMG! Check out the difficulties Fahmaan Khan and Sumbul Touqeer Khan face while shooting for the show
MUMBAI: Imlie is one of the most successful shows on television and has done well on the TRP charts since it hit the...
EXCLUSIVE! Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye actress Aishani Yadav on her fashion inspiration: I am fond of all the airport looks sported by Bollywood divas, they look so comfortable and stylish
MUMBAI: Aishani Yadav is currently seen in Sony TV's show Mose Chhal Kiye Jaaye.The pretty diva is seen playing the...
Kaamnaa: Heartbreaking! Sakshi suggests Manav to marry Niharika, Yatho shocked
MUMBAI: Sony TV's show Kaamnaa is one of the most popular shows on small screens and is gearing up for some amazing and...
Recent Stories
Dilip Kumar
Must Read! ‘King lives forever’, Netizens remember Late Dilip Kumar on his 1st death anniversary
Latest Video