Huge sums of money transferred from Rashami Desai's account to Arhaan while she was inside the BB house?

TellychakkarTeam's picture
By TellychakkarTeam
21 Apr 2020 12:54 PM

MUMBAI: Rashami Desai suffered a heartbreak when she was inside the Bigg Boss 13 house. She was close to Arhaan Khan, and it was Salman Khan who exposed him in front of Rashami. Arhaan is married and has a child and Rashami wasn't aware of this fact. Well, all said and done, Rashami broke her relationship with Arhaan when she was in BB 13 house. Later, Arhaan was accused of withdrawing money out of Rashami's account without her knowledge. This controversy has once again picked fire as on social media, images of Rashami's supposed bank statement have gone viral.

The actress' fans are sharing images claiming that Arhaan withdrew lakhs of rupees from the actress' bank when she was locked inside the controversial house. We cannot confirm the authenticity of these apparent bank account statement pictures as they are being circulated by fans. In the images we see the name of Shivani Ajay Kumar Desai written. Shivani is said to be Rashami's original name.

Sharing the images, all the fans of Rashami have started with a trend #FraudArhaanKhan on Twitter and are asking him to return her money. A fan of Rashami wrote on Twitter, '@imArhaanKhan

Apologise to Rashami Desai & return her all the money you took without her consent. Such a thief! Thodi toh insaaniyat dikhao! #FraudArhaanKhan.'

Have a look at a few other tweets.

   

Credits: SpotboyE

Tags Rashami Desai Arhaan Khan Salman Khan Bigg Boss 13 Shivani Ajay Kumar Desai TellyChakkar

