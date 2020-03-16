Huge Trouble! Local Residents Association urge police to take stern action against Rakhi Sawant for THIS reason

Rakhi Sawant has been imposed with e-challan by the traffic police for obstructing the Mumbai traffic during the busy hours after the local resident association complained to police on Twitter

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Wed, 07/27/2022 - 17:10
MUMBAI: Rakhi Sawant never fails to entertain her audience with her hilarious posts and drama. However, the actress knows how to steal the limelight. Rakhi who has been surfacing the headlines with her relationship with Bangalore-based businessman Adil Khan Durrani has recently grabbed the attention by obstructing thee Mumbai traffic.

A few days back, Rakhi Sawant was seen causing traffic in Andheri after she halted her car on a busy road. Soon after the video went viral netizens started bashing the actress and the local resident association took to their official Twitter and asked the police to take strict action against Rakhi.

Taking to the micro-blogging site, the association wrote, “What kind of behaviour is this? We thought everyone is equal in the eyes of law. Why should anyone be scot-free after creating this kind of Traffic jam? Don't u think this woman needs to be penalised for creating traffic like this? Where is the Challan? @MumbaiPolice #RakhiSawant.”

Soon after the tweet, the Oshiwara police were quick to take action as they issued an e-challan against the vehicle parked. However, the car doesn’t belong to the actress.

In the clip shared on Instagram, Rakhi Sawant is seen obstructing the traffic and pointing towards them she tells, “Jahan hum khade hote hain line wahi se shuru hoti hai, ruk jaao.”

Credit: Koimoi

