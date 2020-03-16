Huge update! Bigg Boss 15 fame Tejasswi Prakash to make her Bollywood debut with Ayushmann Khurrana in Dream Girl 2?

MUMBAI: Tejasswi Prakash these days has been in the headlines for her acting chops in the successful serial Naagin 6 and for her relationship with Karan Kundrra. The two are often spotted together by the paparazzi.

Tejasswi might soon be seen on the big screen. An insider reveals that she has auditioned for the sequel of director Raaj Shandilya’s Dream Girl (2019). Ayushmann Khurrana, who starred in the first part, will lead the upcoming film as well.

Also read: CONFIRMED! Surbhi Chandna LOCKED for Saurabh Tewari's upcoming show on Colors

“Tejasswi was offered the next instalment of Ekta Kapoor’s Ragini MMS, however, she wasn’t keen on doing that, given its contentious genre. She is currently in talks for Dream Girl 2. She has auditioned for it, and the makers are yet to put a pin to it. However, she is most likely to bag the project,” a source reveals.

From what we gathered, she tested for the female lead’s part and if selected she will romance Khurrana on screen. This will also mark her debut in Bollywood. The Ekta Kapoor project goes on the floors in August.

Moreover, Tejasswi has been approached for the show, and the talks are on between her and the makers, though there is no confirmation on the same. If the rumours are true, then this show would be Tejasswi’s third reality show post-Bigg Boss 15 and Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9. The actress is a graceful dancer. If she comes on board, she will give tough competition to other contestants.

Also read: Exclusive! Kumkum Bhagya’s Tina Ann Philip roped in Mavrick Pictures LLP’s next project?

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Hindustan Times