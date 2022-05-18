Huge update! Police file FIR against hospital for negligence in actress Chethana Raj’s surgery

MUMBAI: A young Kannada actress, who went to a private hospital in Bengaluru for a fat removal surgery, died yesterday in a tragic case. Chethana Raj, a 21-year-old TV star, died because of the hospital's negligence, her family alleged. The actress got admitted on May 16 for liposuction surgery that reportedly went wrong and claimed her life. According to the latest reports, the police have registered a case against the hospital. Chethana’s parents had earlier alleged that it was the hospital's negligence that caused the demise of their daughter.

Varadaraj, the father of Chethana Raj, said, “I asked my daughter not to go through any surgery. She had some complications during the operation and the hospital staff informed my wife that she has a problem with breathing. We shifted her to some other hospital where the doctors declared her dead.”

As the cosmetic hospital didn't have ICU, Chethana was reportedly shifted to Kade Hospital, but the doctors at the hospital allegedly claimed that she was brought dead. The hospital's ICU Intensivist filed an FIR claiming that someone barged into the ICU and also threatened the security.

According to a complaint, Dr Melvin rushed her to the hospital and 'threatened' everyone to treat her the way he was directing. He also stated there was no pulse on the victim and he tried CPR (cardiopulmonary resuscitation) for 45 minutes to revive her but there was no response.

Chethana Raj had acted in popular serials such as Geetha, Doresaani, Olavina Nildana and others. She had also acted in Havayaami, a Kannada movie. Former actress and politician Ramya highlighted the film industry’s “very unrealistic beauty standards for women” and the “immense pressure on women to look a certain way” after hearing this news

Credits: Pinkvilla