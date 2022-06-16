Huge update! Rohit Shetty to launch Baby Little Singham

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty's 'Singham' franchise has expanded further for kids with a new show 'Baby Little Singham'. While 'Little Singham' is already one of the popular kids shows, all new episodes of 'Baby Little Singham' will show the journey of the hero's childhood since he was born to becoming a superhero.

MUMBAI: Filmmaker Rohit Shetty’s ‘Singham’ franchise has expanded further for kids with a new show ‘Baby Little Singham’. While ‘Little Singham’ is already one of the popular kids shows, all new episodes of ‘Baby Little Singham’ will show the journey of the hero’s childhood since he was born to becoming a superhero. The show is co-produced by Reliance Animation and Rohit Shetty Films.

The episodes will be telecast on Discovery Kids, followed by its premiere on Discovery+ in August.

In the fun-packed series, ‘Baby Little Singham’ will entertain viewers with his naughty antics and mischievous pranks as he makes every day at his daycare center a whirlwind of masti! But half the fun about watching Little Singham is seeing him fight with some crazy villains. Baby Little Singham send some bad guys packing too.

“When I was filming the first Singham movie, I never thought in my dreams that this franchise would reach such heights that not only movies, animation and games but it would also inspire to make a series like Baby Little Singham! Heroic yet entertaining is how I visualize the character of Singham, and I am extremely delighted to see how Discovery Kids and Reliance Animation have instilled values of bravery and honesty within children whilst taking the franchise to greater heights," said Rohit Shetty.

Meanwhile, Singham is a 2011 Indian Hindi-language action crime film directed by Rohit Shetty and produced by Reliance Entertainment, based on a script by writers Yunus Sajawal and Farhad-Sajid. A remake of the 2010 Tamil film Singam by Hari, the film stars Ajay Devgn as a station house officer turned police inspector Bajirao Singham alongside Kajal Aggarwal and Prakash Raj who reprises his role as in original.

For more news from the entertainment industry, stay tuned to TellyChakkar.

Credits: Koimoi

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 06/16/2022 - 22:18

