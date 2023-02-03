Hugs, Love and a Hexagon; you will find it all in This Cute meal shared by Bigg Boss contestants and their TV industry friends

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. So, Bigg Boss 16 has concluded and the stars are moving on with their lives after the show. Recently, seems like it was a stars Galore at Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new home.

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular.

She recently bought a home and seems like her friends are coming in together in jubilation of this achievement of the 19 year old star.

Seems like last night there was a star galore at her place and later, they shared a peaceful meal too. In this cute group were Banni Chow Home delivery Stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta who wished their friend a hearty congratulations.

We also saw Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod and Sumbul’s very own co-star from Imlie, Mayuri Deshmukh aka Malini among the group.

The stars seemed to have a gala time last night at their meet. Sumbul has definitely achieved a big feat here. Now, we wonder what was the Hexagon mentioned here by Ulka Gupta.

