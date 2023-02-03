Hugs, Love and a Hexagon; you will find it all in This Cute meal shared by Bigg Boss contestants and their TV industry friends

Seems like last night there was a star galore at her place and later, they shared a peaceful meal too. In this cute group were Banni Chow Home delivery Stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta who wished their friend a hearty congratulations.
Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 12:02
Hugs, Love and a Hexagon; you will find it all in This Cute meal shared by Bigg Boss contestants and their TV industry friends

MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. So, Bigg Boss 16 has concluded and the stars are moving on with their lives after the show. Recently, seems like it was a stars Galore at Sumbul Touqeer Khan’s new home.

Also read: What made Sumbul Touqeer Khan and Fahmaan Khan nostalgic? Find out here

Sumbul Touqeer Khan has been one of the popular faces of the reality TV show that recently concluded. She was the youngest contestant on the show and became quite popular.

She recently bought a home and seems like her friends are coming in together in jubilation of this achievement of the 19 year old star.

Seems like last night there was a star galore at her place and later, they shared a peaceful meal too. In this cute group were Banni Chow Home delivery Stars Pravisht Mishra and Ulka Gupta who wished their friend a hearty congratulations.

We also saw Bigg Boss fame Shiv Thakare, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai’s Pranali Rathod and Sumbul’s very own co-star from Imlie, Mayuri Deshmukh aka Malini among the group.

The stars seemed to have a gala time last night at their meet. Sumbul has definitely achieved a big feat here. Now, we wonder what was the Hexagon mentioned here by Ulka Gupta.

Do let us know in the comments below!

Also read: Bigg Boss 16 fame Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia celebrates This Special occasion with her parents, check out

For more such updates, keep checking Tellychakkar

Sumbul Nimrit Shiv Bigg Boss 16 Pranali Rathod Ulka Gupta new house TV news Pravisht Mishra TellyChakkar
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
TellychakkarTeam's picture

About Author

Submitted by TellychakkarTeam on Thu, 03/02/2023 - 12:02

Comments

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
Spoiler Alert! Rabb Se Hai Dua: Raahat in a major dilemma
MUMBAI :Rab Se Hai Dua by Zee Tv, produced by Prateek Sharma is about a Haider and Dua, who play husband and wife. But...
Abdu Rozik expresses his love for This Bigg Boss 16 contestant, check out what he has to say
MUMBAI : Tellychakkar is back with yet another story for its readers and this time, we have Abdu and Shiv’s bromance as...
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
MUMBAI: MasterChef India is one of the most loved and entertaining cooking shows on television. The show is back with...
Exclusive! Harsh Limbachiyaa and replace Kavvin Dave and Sunita Rajwar as hosts of Zee TV’s Bzinga; Aditya Narayan to co-host!
MUMBAI :TellyChakkar is back with an exciting update from the world of entertainment.We have constantly been at the...
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
MUMBAI: Keeping the promise to deliver some exclusive information coming from the Bollywood, digital and television,...
Hugs, Love and a Hexagon; you will find it all in This Cute meal shared by Bigg Boss contestants and their TV industry friends
MUMBAI: Tellychakkar is back with yet another story from the telly world. So, Bigg Boss 16 has concluded and the stars...
Recent Stories
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for the upcoming movie Yaariyan 2
Exclusive! Actress Bhagyashri Borse has been roped in for upcoming movie Yaariyan 2

Latest Video

Related Stories
This Bigg Boss 16 contestant
Abdu Rozik expresses his love for This Bigg Boss 16 contestant, check out what he has to say
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
Netizens are disappointed with Masterchef India, the Twitterati continues its bashing of Contestant Aruna over Judges' bias!
Mayuri Deshmukh
Mayuri Deshmukh aka Imlie’s Malini Congratulates Bigg Boss 16 contestant and friend Sumbul Touqeer Khan, what’s the Occasion?
Gagan Anand
Lag Ja Gale’s Gagan Anand reveals a strange incident where a female fan flirted with him in public, says “I was left confused”
Priyanka Chahar Choudhary
This is why Bigg Boss 16’s Priyanka Chahar Choudhary and Ankit Gupta might never walk down the aisle?
Audience Perspective! Netizens feel Anupamaa has lost it’s essence, check out the comments
Audience Perspective! Netizens feel Anupamaa has lost it’s essence, check out the comments