Hum Paanch: Shoma Anand likes to watch her younger version in the show

MUMBAI: During this lockdown period, many old shows have returned to TV to entertain viewers and one of them is Hum Paanch. Shoma Anand is also a part of the show. The actress is enjoying seeing the younger version of herself in the sitcom.

Speaking about the same, the actress, who plays Veena in the sitcom, told media, "It felt really good to know that after nearly 15 years, the Hum Paanch family is back to make people laugh, that too during such a testing phase of life. A lot of people who are at home were starting to feel depressed, but now they can forget everything and can have at least 30 minutes of fun and laughter with the Hum Paanch family."

She added, "Just a few days back, while watching the show, I and my family were observing how much I have changed since the show went on floors. I really enjoy seeing the younger version of myself and all my other co-actors because when we used to shoot, we couldn't see the episodes. So while watching the show, we are reminded of all the good old memories.”