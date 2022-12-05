Humble! Comedy king Kapil Sharma asks for an apology from his fan for THIS reason

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most-loved celebrities of Indian television who knows how to keep his fans entertained through social media too. He proved once again, via a recent tweet, that his kindness is one of his many qualities that resonate well with his fans. He recently replied to a man who couldn’t give a sketch he made to the comedian and even apologized to him for the inconvenience caused.

In a recent turn of events, a man tweeted about how he made a sketch of Kapil Sharma but was unable to deliver it to him due to the security on the sets of his show.

Upon further enquiry by a netizen, that fam revealed that he was able to go in but couldn’t hand the portrait over to Kapil Sharma. “I went inside the show just because of lack of time schedule I did not get chance to give sketch to kapil sir, n i dont regreat for it, m happy i got to see live performance of kapil sir. I will try next time again to meet him. Good man with good heart big fan of kapil sir”, he wrote.

When Kapil Sharma spotted this tweet he decided to thank him for the gesture and even apologized for what had happened. “Hi manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch, n sorry for the inconvenience, studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love ”, Kapil wrote.

Kapil Sharma is currently busy shooting for Nandita Das’ upcoming project.

Credit: Koimoi