Humble! Comedy king Kapil Sharma asks for an apology from his fan for THIS reason

Kapil Sharma hosts The Kapil Sharma Show
Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 09:03
kabpil

MUMBAI: Kapil Sharma is one of the most-loved celebrities of Indian television who knows how to keep his fans entertained through social media too. He proved once again, via a recent tweet, that his kindness is one of his many qualities that resonate well with his fans. He recently replied to a man who couldn’t give a sketch he made to the comedian and even apologized to him for the inconvenience caused.

Also Read: Aww! Kapil Sharma addresses Archana Puran Singh with THIS adorable name, deets inside

In a recent turn of events, a man tweeted about how he made a sketch of Kapil Sharma but was unable to deliver it to him due to the security on the sets of his show.

Upon further enquiry by a netizen, that fam revealed that he was able to go in but couldn’t hand the portrait over to Kapil Sharma. “I went inside the show just because of lack of time schedule I did not get chance to give sketch to kapil sir, n i dont regreat for it, m happy i got to see live performance of kapil sir. I will try next time again to meet him. Good man with good heart  big fan of kapil sir”, he wrote.

Also Read: Kiara Advani talks about superstitions on The Kapil Sharma Show!

When Kapil Sharma spotted this tweet he decided to thank him for the gesture and even apologized for what had happened. “Hi manish, thank you for the beautiful sketch, n sorry for the inconvenience, studio was full that’s why they didn’t allow, see you some other time. Lots of love ”, Kapil wrote.

Kapil Sharma is currently busy shooting for Nandita Das’ upcoming project.

Credit: Koimoi

TellyChakkar Television Kapil Sharma The Kapil Sharma Show Comedy Circus Comedy Nights with Kapil Kis Kisko Pyaar Karu The Great India Laughter Challenge Firangi Family Time With Kapil
Like
0
Love
0
Haha
0
Yay
0
Wow
0
Sad
0
Angry
0

Subscribe Here

Enter your e-mail address below.
Tellychakkar Team's picture

About Author

Submitted by Tellychakkar Team on Thu, 05/12/2022 - 09:03

Add new comment

Or log in with...

Tellychakkar Google News Follow
Top Stories
OMG! This celeb goes Gaga over Tejasswi Prakash, wants to steal her away
MUMBAI: Karanvir Bohra's wife Teejay Sidhu showered praises on Tejasswi Prakash after meeting her for the first time at...
Breaking! Gashmeer Mahajani to be a part of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 and Bigg Boss 16?
MUMBAI: Gashmeer Mahajani is a well-known television star he rose to fame with his performance as Aditya in the serial...
Anupamaa: Major TWIST! Bapuji to suffer heart attack amid Anuj-Anupamaa’s sangeet function
MUMBAI: Anupama is presently ruling our television screens. The show is doing extremely well and is topping the BARC...
Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled on her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' netizens says
MUMBAI: Actress Katrina Kaif is no doubt one of the most loved and followed actresses we have in Bollywood industry,...
Sexy! Here are the times Barkha Singh has grabbed the attention with her sizzling looks
MUMBAI: Over the time we have seen some amazing characters coming from the side of the actress Barkha Singh across-...
Congratulations! Karan Kundrra garnered more than 13.1 million views achieving a record-breaking viewership, deets inside
MUMBAI: Karan Kundrra’s famous reality show Lock Upp may have ended, but the excitement surrounding the same is still...
Recent Stories
kat
Shocking! Katrina Kaif gets trolled on her latest pictures from her New York vacation, ' you have ruined your face what have you done Katrina' netizens says
Latest Video