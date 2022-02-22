Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan: Kya Bat Hai! Madhuri Dixit dances to the tunes of Anirban Roy, stumps the judges with her expressions

MUMBAI: Hunarbaaz: Desh Ki Shaan is a new reality show that has begun on Colors. The show is similar to India’s Got Talent and had a good start. It made it to the top 20 shows.

The show is judged by Karan Johar, Parineeti Chopra, and Mithun Chakraborty and hosted by Bharti and Harsh.

The contestants on the show are very talented, and the judges are shocked with their performance.

One of the best things of the show is that the judges get along with each other and they keep having fun on the sets, which can be seen in the BTS videos.

Every week, a celebrity comes on the show, interacts with the judges, and encourages the contestants to do better.

This week, Madhuri Dixit will be coming on the show and will be promoting her upcoming movie The Fame Game.

Contestant Anirban Roy is a kid with a talent for playing his flute which mesmerizes the judges and they get lost in his performance.

Now, we came across a video of Madhuri Dixit dancing while Anirban plays the flute.

The actress nails the dance and her expression is priceless. Parineeti is seen taking the video of the beauty.

The show is being loved by the audience.

